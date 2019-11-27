HPSD vaping policy still up in the air

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A policy to to regulate smoking and vaping on High Prairie School Division school grounds and during school activities remains up in the air.



At it regular meeting Nov. 20, the board of trustees discussed proposed changes to the current policy, says a news release dated Nov. 21.



“Trustees met with school councils to discuss current practices and gather feedback on what parents and guardians would like to see in terms of changes to the current policy,” says Joyce Dvornek, who chairs the board.



Administration discussed recommendations from school administrators.



Trustees noted the provincial government is also gathering “feedback on ways to further protect the health of Albertans from the harms of tobacco, second-hand smoke, tobacco-like products and vaping, while considering potential impacts on businesses”.



An online survey for HPSD is open until Nov. 29. The survey can be accessed by linking to https://extranet.gov.ab.ca/opinio6/s?s=tsra.



Trustees also reviewed a draft policy on smoking and vaping at its monthly meeting Sept. 18. School councils, parents and guardians and other citizens were invited to review the policy and respond with comments. The board plans to consider those comments before taking any further action.



On another health issue, the board discussed letters from government ministers about testing water for lead concentrations.



Administration was directed by the board to test the water at all schools with the respective testing facilities.



Trustees learned government support is available to test the water.



Letters were sent to the school division from Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Health Minister Tyler Shandro.