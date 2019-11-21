HPSD test results show positive trend

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Test results for students attending High Prairie School Division are on the rise.



Results from provincial achievement tests for 2018-2019 were released by government, says an HPSD news release dated Nov. 12.



“Our results saw improvement over the previous year,” says Joyce Dvornek, who chairs the board.



“Both the diploma exam participation rate and Rutherford Scholarship eligibility rate measures were higher than our three-year average.”



HPSD also celebrates improvements in other areas.



“We are also pleased to see an increase in our high school completion rate measure,” Dvornek says.



HPSD welcomed the successes in the program of studies and school improvement measures.



However, the division is eager to get better results in other ways.



“Some areas of improvement for the current and coming school year include increasing the diploma and PAT excellence measures, as well as increasing the programs of studies measure,” Dvornek says.



“As with previous years’ results, the strengths and areas for improvement have fluctuated this year and are only one indication of student abilities.”



She notes HPSD recognizes there is always room for growth.



“We will continue to focus on both literacy and numeracy as we move forward into the school year,” Dvornek says.



“We remain committed to improving student learning with a focus on improving academic success for all students.”



Standardized tests are one way to enable Alberta Education, as well as parents, teachers, and school boards, to assess student achievement and to identify strengths and areas for improvement.