HPSD stands firm on busing policy

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division has confirmed its policy for running buses in cold temperatures is effective and efficient.



At its regular board meeting Jan. 15, the board wondered whether its policy on cancelling buses on days when winter temperatures fall to -40C needed to be changed.



Trustees discussed the issue when outside temperatures dropped to -40C that extended from Jan. 11-17 during school days.



Many on the board questioned if it is better to cancel buses on a route-by-route basis, or by an entire ward for the entire division, which stretches from the Slave Lake area in the east to Falher and Girouxville in the west.



“After a comprehensive review of school authorities in the province, we found that the current processes are in line with the majority of other divisions,” communications officer Kyle Nichols says in an e-mail Feb. 7.



During the January cold snap, buses across HPSD were cancelled, according to policy.



A bus driver has the right to cancel an individual run if the weather or road conditions are unsafe to operate.