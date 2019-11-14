HPSD sets meeting to debate AB budget

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division is taking steps to evaluate top decision-makers.



At its monthly meeting Oct. 23, the board formed an ad hoc committee to develop a process to evaluate trustees and the superintendent, says a news release Nov. 4.



The board appointed Falher-Donnelly Trustee Karin Scholl, High Prairie Trustee Adrian Wong and Slave Lake Trustee Steve Adams to the committee.



The board also launched a review of board policies, which is done every three years.



Trustees reviewed Policy 1 on the division vision and mission statement and Policy 2 on the role of the board.



The board recommended Policy 2 be rewritten with proposed changes and returned to the next board meeting, Nov. 20.



A special budget meeting is scheduled for Nov. 20 to discuss the impact of the provincial budget announced by the Alberta government Oct. 24.



Alberta’s new budget includes a 2.8 per cent spending reduction over four years for education and other ministries.



No additional funding was budgeted for student transportation.



HPSD trustees were updated on assessment and literacy and numeracy from top staff.



A report was presented by Julia Drefs, supervisor of curriculum, curriculum lead Darcy Kirkham and literacy and numeracy lead Evan Dearden. They discussed the provincial achievement results and how they relate to grade-level students in Alberta.



HPSD trustees discussed the value and direction of the Alberta School Boards Association strategic plan.



The board responded to three questions: