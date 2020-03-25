HPSD schools working toward education plan at students’ homes

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

The Province of Alberta shut down all schools on March 16 and while students are no longer attending classes, education will continue at home.



For many, this will start after spring break March 23-27.



“Teachers at all of our schools are reaching out to students and their families to assess the current technology level in each household,” says HPSD communication officer Kyle Nichols.



“Staff are still working in schools to provide a continuity of education, but as this situation is very fluid, details may change as this continues to evolve.”



“It’s a whole new world,” says HPSD chair Joyce Dvornek.



She says HPSD administration has been working “flat out” since the school closure. The teachers are also “up to the plate”, working to get set up, and very upset that their students aren’t at school.