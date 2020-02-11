HPSD keeping close eye on virus

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division is taking steps to protect students and staff from the coronavirus issue.



A statement from HPSD was issued Jan. 31 in a news release.



“We have been closely monitoring the novel coronavirus situation and would like to reassure you that our division has emergency preparedness plans in place,” says board chair Joyce Dvornek.



The risk to Albertans is considered to still be low.



“Schools are a vital service to the community,” says Dvornek.



“As such, we will endeavour to keep all schools open and continue operating with a normal schedule, including all extra-curricular activities.”



If any changes occur, notices will be posted on social media and the division website at hpsd.ca.



“We will also send information home to parents and guardians through our messaging system,” Dvornek says.



Many common respiratory viruses, including influenza, are circulating in Alberta and globally. This will be the most likely cause of a respiratory infection.



To help protect against all respiratory illnesses, including the flu and coronavirus, people are advised to: