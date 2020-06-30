HPSD June board meeting highlights

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division is preparing for students to go back to school in September.

At its regular meeting June 17, the board discussed possible questions for a re-entry survey to parents and guardians, says a news release June 26.

HPSD intends to release a survey after Aug, 1 when the Government of Alberta plans to announce final re-entry details.

Letter discusses cost of COVID-19

Trustees approved a letter to the Alberta School Boards’ Association [ASBA] about COVID-19, related costs and plans for students to go back to school.

Long-Service Awards still on hold

The date for the HPSD Long-Service Awards was postponed until the COVID-19 pandemic and public health measures allow for larger gatherings.

HPSD traditionally presents the annual awards in late May.

Trustees building relationships

Trustees finalized a communications plan for the 2020-21 school year.

The board will focus on further communication with local municipalities and community engagement sessions to promote community involvement in public education and strengthen relations with stakeholders.

Division-wide Skills Canada competition planned

Supt. Laura Poloz updated trustees on plans for HPSD to host a division-wide Skills Canada style competition for students.

HPSD intends to hold an event with specific competitions similar to those found at Skills Canada.

It is being planned to support and encourage more students to increase their knowledge with the trades and prepare them for competition at the Skills Canada Alberta next year.

Utilities cost below provincial average

Expenses for total utilities continue to be below the provincial average in costs per square metre, reports Lionel Gagnon, director of facilities.

The savings are also found in groundskeeping, snow removal, and cleaning and janitorial.

The majority of savings have come from internal efficiencies in the facilities department and strategic purchases of goods and services to maximize savings.

HPSD supports Campus Saint-Jean

The board discussed funding concerns affecting the Campus Saint-Jean at the University of Alberta in Edmonton.

A motion was carried for administration to draft a letter to Conseil Scolaire Centre-Nord to offer support for the post-secondary institution which significantly supports francophone students.