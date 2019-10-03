HPSD honours New Horizon Co-op

New Horizon Co-op in Falher was honoured as the High Prairie School Division recipient for the Alberta School Boards Association Friends of Education. Standing left-right, are High Prairie Trustee Adrian Wong, Falher-Donnelly Trustee Karin Scholl, co-op manager Ryan Roy and school board chair Joyce Dvornek.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Falher business was rewarded by the High Prairie School Division for supporting students.



New Horizon Co-op was named as the division’s recipient of the 2019 Alberta School Boards Association Friends of Education.



Co-op manager Ryan Roy accepted the award at the ASBA awards banquet Sept. 11 in Peace River, says an HPSD news release.



Falher-Donnelly Trustee Karin Scholl wrote in Roy’s nomination:



“Ryan and the staff at New Horizon Co-op have assisted Ecole Routhier in the development and sustainability of a universal nutrition project.



“At the outset of the project, HPSD was aware that partnerships had to be developed within the community in order for the Nutrition in School pilot project to be implemented.



“Ryan and the staff at New Horizon Co-op immediately stepped up and demonstrated a heartfelt concern over the nutrition concerns of the students at Ecole Routhier.



“They have consistently worked with the school to ensure that hungry students have access to a nutritious lunch.



“Ecole Routhier School has an exceptional partnership with Ryan and the staff of the New Horizon Co-op.



“They have worked to support the school and division by ordering items that are on sale and reduced costs to meet the needs of our nutrition program.



“Co-op staff displays a willingness to work with the school on various projects whether it be to support us with the calculation of quantities, ordering specific items, or finding us the most nutritional brand.



“Through their support and extraordinary effort, we have been able to offer our students a well-balanced nutritional lunch at a reasonable cost.



“Students have also had opportunities to learn about meal planning as they help prepare and cook monthly lunches, all the while using literacy and numeracy skills as they read the recipes, estimate, and measure quantities required. “These opportunities and skills extend well beyond the school as they give students the confidence and skills to problem solve, meal plan and take risks to expand their palate and try new things.”