HPSD feeds students in pandemic

SPN Staff

High Prairie School Division continues to provide food to its students while schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Remaining funds from the provincial School Nutrition Program grant support students and families, says a news release from HPSD dated May 22.



“We want to ensure every one of our students has the fuel they need to continue learning,” deputy Supt. Margaret Hartman says.



“We are very pleased that our partners at Alberta Education have permitted us to use this innovative approach to support our students and strengthen our communities.”



HPSD is working with program partners New Horizon Co-op in Falher, High Prairie Wholesale Market, Family Foods in Kinuso, and Sobey’s in Slave Lake.



“With the help of our school nutrition program partners, HPSD is disbursing purchase orders to division students and their families for grocers in our local communities,” Hartman says.



“Depending on the level of need, purchase orders can be arranged by our wellness coaches at each of our schools either as a one-time purchase or on a regular basis.”



To date, the program has provided over $47,000 to families across the division from $172,000 available.



“Families are able to reach out to their child’s school to set up a purchase order with partnered grocers in each of our wards to ensure the school nutrition program continues to meet the needs of our learners,” divisional psychologist Colin Collett says.



Joussard School’s lunch program, which was part of a separate nutrition program, is disbursing its remaining funds to families with gift cards for Freson Bros. in High Prairie and No Frills in Slave Lake.



Schools have been closed since March 16.



The Government of Alberta directed school authorities to find innovative ways to provide meals or food to students from their school nutrition funds while schools are closed.



Remaining funds at the end of the June will be distributed to local food banks, Hartman says.