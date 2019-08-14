HPSD confirms new trustee appointments

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie School Division trustees have new appointments for the coming year.



The board and new High Prairie Trustee Adrian Wong were appointed to boards and committees at its organizational meeting June 19.



Roles were confirmed for board chair Joyce Dvornek of High Prairie, vice chair Ali Mouallem of Slave Lake, Jou- ssard-Kinuso Trustee Lorrie Shelp and Donnelly-Falher Trustees Karin Scholl and Lynn Sprepnek, Slave Lake Trustee Steve Adams, Supt. Laura Poloz and secretary-treasurer Jody Frowley.



Here are the appointments for 2019-2020: