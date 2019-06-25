HPSD appoints managers Binstead, Hauffe

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division has appointed Shelley Binstead as manager of finance and Krista Hauffe as the manager of human resources.



Appointments were announced in an HPSD news release May 8.



Binstead will succeed Jody Frowley, who becomes secretary-treasurer in August when Raymonde Lussier retires.



Binstead is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified General Accountant of British Columbia and additionally has a Bachelor of Psychology. She has been working for West Fraser Mills in High Prairie as the divisional controller. Previously, she has served in finance and payroll positions.



Hauffe will become the manager of human resources to succeed Treva Emter, whose role as assistant superintendent will shift to focus on student outcomes.



Hauffe is completing her Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources Management and has a Diploma of Business Administration in Human Resources Management, both through the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. She has a number of years of experience in human resources.