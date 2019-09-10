HPSA welcomes 3 new faces

St. Andrew’s School welcomes three new faces on staff. Left-right, Nicole Stadt, Malcolm Tisdale and Matthew Morrisey.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie welcomes three new teachers.



Matthew Morrisey teaches Language Arts 7-9, Options and Drama.



He comes with seven years of teaching experience, which includes John D’Or Prairie in northern Alberta and in international schools in China and Thailand.



Morrisey enjoys the opportunity to come to a larger small town.



He plans to get involved in extra-curricular activities where he is needed.



Nicole Stadt teaches Art 7-12 and Religion 9 in her first teaching position. She graduated in 2019 with an After-Degree in Education from King’s University in Edmonton, her hometown.



She welcomes the opportunity to live in a small town and work in a small school.



“The school community seems really great,” Stadt says.



She wants to get involved in extra-curricular activities and expand the arts.



Malcolm Tisdale starts his first full year as athletic director.



He became the athletic director in February after Stewart McIntyre became vice-principal.



Tisdale also teaches Physical Education and Power Skating Option in his first teaching position.



“I like it here,” says Tisdale, who comes from Eckville.



“I grew up in a small town and High Prairie is a good place to live and work.”



Tisdale plans to coach basketball, badminton and track and field.



He graduated with a Bachelor of Education and a Bachelor of Kinesiology from the University of Alberta in Edmonton.