HP’s walking trails now open for your enjoyment

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie’s walking trails at Jaycee Park are now open for people to enjoy.



Council agreed to re-open the trails at its meeting April 28, but not before a fiery debate that sometimes turned personal.



Councillor Judy Stenhouse moved to open the trails saying it would be safer for people to use the trails instead of walking on highways and streets.



Most of council was confident that opening the trails would be OK, but not the ball diamonds, and camping area.



Except for Councillor Michael Long.



“What are the specialists and doctors telling us?” he asked.



The answer: stay home and self-isolate!



“We have people walking down the highway because there’s no place to walk,” said Stenhouse, although later, Councillor Donna Deynaka said people walk on the highway when the trails are open.



“I’m all for opening the trails,” said Councillor Arlen Quartly.



“Don’t open the ball diamonds,” he added.



“It gives our community a place to exercise.”



Mayor Brian Panasiuk agreed.



“There are no common touch points on the walking trails,” he said.



“I agree they should be open,” said Councillor Debbie Rose.



“They’re being used fairly regularly although they’re closed.”



Rose added she was recently in British Columbia and their parks and trails were open, as well as beaches.



“I would agree with opening the trails,” said Panasiuk. “I don’t think it’s a health hazard.”



Only Long opposed a motion to open the trails.



The issue was not dead, however. Long used his report near the end of the meeting to criticize the decision.



“We’re too soon,” he said.



Rose countered.



“Do you feel the walking trail is more of a hazard than the hardware store?” she asked.



“Now we have a council that thinks we don’t need to listen to the doctors,” said Long. “It’s wrong. We need to follow the guidelines set up by the professionals.”



Long then turned his attention to Rose.



“What have you done? Travelled all over. I’ve done my isolation.”



Rose responded saying again that other trails are open.



“I’m very disappointed you’re allowed to sit there and rant,” she said.