HP’s junior Red Wings take a new twist

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new junior A hockey team in High Prairie has taken an unusual twist.



The High Prairie Red Wings club played its first home game Nov. 10 in the Greater Metro Hockey League as the former Edmonton Academy Wings.



That’s the latest in a news release from the league Nov. 8.



GMHL West Division expansion director Derek Prue initially announced at an information meeting Oct. 23 that the team relocated to High Prairie after the Red Wings could not secure ice time in Rosetown, Sask.



The Edmonton-based team will now be based in High Prairie for the balance of the season.



“We are very excited for many reasons, including the fact the team has so many High Prairie players already and the natural rivalry with Slave Lake,” team spokesman Jay Sawani says.



He says the fan support in High Prairie was exceptional during a showcase exhibition game Nov. 1 to test the market.



The Red Wings were scheduled to play their first home game in High Prairie on Nov. 10 against the Slave Lake Icedogs.



Now in the first season in the GMHL, the West Division is reduced to three teams from four.



“Having three strong teams in permanent locations sets the division up for future success within the 24-team league,” Sawani says.



“Players and management are excited to make the move to a permanent location with a top-notch arena and long hockey history.”



The team will also have new local players joining the roster, release says.



Slave Lake Icedogs are first in the West Division at 7-2 for 14 points as of Nov. 8.



The Northern Alberta Tomahawks of Enoch are second with a record of 6-4 for 12 points.



The Red Wings 1-6-2-0 for four points.



Prue says the league has operated for 15 seasons.