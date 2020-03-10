HPE’s Willier on target at archery competition

Rebekah Strebchuk

Alison Siegfries

Alison Siegfries

Rebekah Strebchuk

HPE Reporters

This is Rebekah and Alison with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week, for the South Peace News.



Spell-a-thon pledge forms and word lists will be sent home on March 18. Please study your words during the Spring Break and collect pledges. It is a perfect opportunity to get out there and earn some really awesome prizes. The spelling test is April 15.



In Grade 6M, students have begun geometry in Math, and in Science they will be studying Aerodynamics. Students created beautiful watercolour art using the style of artist, Robyn Mead. In L.A, students have been typing up personification poems. The students have been enjoying the time in which their teacher, Joanne Murphy reads to them the novel, Endangered, her favourite book.



ECS registration for the 2020-21 school year is April 23 at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.



We hope you have been enjoying the convenience of ordering a daily lunch for your children. If you have any suggestions, please write them on the back of your order form. So far, the pancakes have been the most popular item on our menu, with the snack box a close second.



If you have any questions about menu items, please call our cook, Dayna Jarvis, at the school at [780] 523-4531.



Grade 1B had a great time at the Town of High Prairie Municipal Library celebrating Dr. Seuss’ books. The students are going to be starting their Sense unit by using their eyes to notice details.



Grade 4S students will use technology in Math like ‘Pear Deck’ and written fraction strips to compare and order fractions. In L.A., students are learning to write a main event for a narrative story. They have heard a variety of published main events and have read a variety of examples and non-examples of a main event.



Grade 6L students are studying hard to remember key information about our solar system. Students are also starting to understand the importance of space discovery.



The HPE Archery Team had a great time in Slave Lake at E.G. Wahlstrom School. Host and organizer principal Kris Herbert, and his fellow organizers did a fantastic job.



Our students had a wonderful learning experience. They shot from the 10-meter line and the 15-meter line, trying hard to get the highest score out of a possible 300 points. Grades 4-6 were competing.



There was a first, second and third medal place winner from each grade level. There was also a school team winner. This was picked with combined totals from the top four boys and girls from each school.



HPE is very proud to announce that the gold place winner for Grade 5 was Keya Willier with 215 points, which included four bull’s-eyes out of five shots.



On March 11, the Grade 5 students will be going to Sucker Creek once again for Land-Based Learning. This time the lessons will be about dog sleds and mushing. This will be a great addition to what the students have already learned. The students will have the chance to learn to mush and to ride in a sled.



The students will also be following the Iditarod Race in Alaska, which started on March 7. Grade 5 students have been learning about sled dogs and the Iditarod through their Smart Learning in L.A. Each of the students in Grade 5C have written paragraphs about two of the mushers in the Iditarod and they will be following along with the live feed off and on during the 10-day race.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!