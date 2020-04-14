HPE welcomes you to ‘Fraction Avenue’

HPE Staff

Daylen and Lili Gordey with the origami bunnies they made with the video their teacher Natalie Cole-Lamothe assigned.

High Prairie Elementary School staff wanted to continue to let our community know what we are up to.



In Math, Grade 4S students are creating a neighbourhood called ‘Fraction Avenue’. They will use a series of fractions to create the neighbourhood.



Grade 4 students had sure worked hard planting and growing their garden. They had planted and grown Swiss chard, Tiny Tim tomato plants, sweet basil and lemon balm. Their garden continues to grow! Students will continue to monitor the growth and changes of their plants. Opportunities to journal and talk about their garden will be ongoing as well.



French teacher, Magalie Frechette and the Grade 6 students had lots of fun playing their weekly live game. This week it was Kahoot!



In Grade 2CL, students and families are embracing our new way of learning. As with all students in the province, 2CL students are working online or sometimes through paperwork collected at the school. They have used studies of Mo Willems’ famous Pigeon books to read, write, and draw. They even learned “The Pigeon Dance” following along with a video!



Grade 2CL students are also busy reading and learning with an Easter theme. They have created fun Easter art, as well. We drew a portrait of the Easter Bunny and made some bunny origami, which is paper folding art. We miss everyone but we’re happy to stay in and stay safe and well. Good health and safety to all!



The Grade 5 students are continuing the journal writing they were doing in class, with a slight tweak. They will be writing daily in a Google Slide that their teachers will be able to print off when school starts in class again. They also have a weekly challenge that they need to figure out. The teachers will be keeping score to see who can solve the most challenges.



Grade 6L students are meeting with their teacher in Google meets. I have to say that it looks funny teaching a student who is still sitting in bed!



HPE principal Kim Corless and vice principal Spencer Smith hold staff meetings and PLC meetings every week. They look a little different than they used to. For example, there are background noises that we don’t normally hear, cats, dogs, chimes from clocks. Online looks very different for everyone.



Grade KC students and parents have been working hard to learn how to use Google Classroom. As everyone is beginning to figure it out, it has been a great way for our class to keep in touch with everyone. Becki Cardinal is so proud of how the students have been continuing their learning at home with their families.



On Tuesday, Cardinal’s students had their very first Google Meet! They took turns sharing with classmates, just like they did at school each morning. It was so great to see everyone again!



KC students, please know that Becki Cardinal, Amanda Tomkins, and Samantha Smith are sending each of you a big hug, they miss seeing you each day at school.



KC families, please know we are here to help and support you as we begin this new way of teaching. Please do not hesitate to contact us through e-mail.



Grade 5C students are getting a picture or two every week on their special private FB parent account. Their task is to identify the picture and what the class was learning when it was taken.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!