HPE welcomes 1 new teacher

Jesse Turcotte

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Elementary School welcomes just one new teacher to staff for 2019-2020.



Jesse Turcotte teaches Grade 3.



He taught in northwestern Ontario the past six years and appreciates the opportunity to come to western Canada.



“My wife and I were living in a remote community and wanted a different area,”



Turcotte says.



“We have family and friends in the area.”



However, he says he is not related to any Turcottes in the region.



They already love their time in their new hometown.



“High Prairie seems like a great community to come and live in,” says Turcotte, who grew up in Kingston, Ontario.



“We already feel welcome.”



He says he plans to get involved in the community.