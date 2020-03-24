HPE, Vanier rule Robo Rumble

A team from High Prairie Elementary School won the Robo Rumble elementary competition March 11 for High Prairie School Division. Members of the Guardians of the Gala, left-right, are Grade 4 students Zachary Sumption, Oscar Courtorielle and Niya Mouallem.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Students from High Prairie and Donnelly schools ruled at the second annual Robo Rumble robotics competition March 11-12 for High Prairie School Division.



Elementary students in Grades 3-6 were added to the event in High Prairie at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre, organized by the HPSD technology department and success coaches.



“It was fantastic to see all of the excitement and enthusiasm of the elementary students,” says Sascha Klingsch, director of technology for HPSD.



“The students were innovative in their choice of design and how their robots were coded.”



Two teams each from five elementary schools competed on the first day followed by one team each from six junior and senior high schools.



High Prairie Elementary School won the first elementary competition March 11. Members of the winner team were Grade 4 students Oscar Courtorielle, Zachary Sumption and Niya Mouallem.



Second place went to Falher Ecole Routhier with students Hayden Coulter, Grade 4, Myden Doran and Morgan Burr, both in Grade 6.



Third place was won by Kinuso School students Georgia Davis and Mackenzie VanRoot- slaar, both in Grade 4.



Other schools taking part were from Joussard and Slave Lake E.G. Wahlstrom.



Georges P. Vanier won theie second straight junior-senior high title for the Donnelly school.



Grade 7 students C.J. Mencke and Keaton Marschner raised the trophy. Their teammate Christian Mencke, Grade 9, was unable to be at the event.



“It was exciting to see G.P. Vanier defend their championship title,” says Klingsch.



E.W. Pratt finished second as Kyle Calahesin, Grade 11, and Cameron Wailke, Grade 12, represented the High Prairie school.



Kinuso placed third with Grade 7 students Billyray Chalifoux and Cameron Courtoreille.



Prairie River Junior High of High Prairie and Slave Lake schools Roland Michener and Lakeside Outreach also competed.



“Our long-term vision is to have students compete within the HPSD Robo Rumble event, hone their skills and then build the confidence to enter the Skills Canada Robotics Competition,” Klingsch says.



Teams were required to conceptualize, design and build a robot utilizing a Lego Mindstorms Kit that is able to complete specific challenges, Klingsch says.



The competition required students to compete in a robotics sumo match in which robots had to knock the other robots out of the ring by pushing alone.



Junior and senior high students had an additional challenge that their robots must be able to follow a line race.



Robo Rumble is just the start of something new to expand skills of students.



“When planning for the long-term goal of our students competing in Skills Canada Alberta, we selected robotics as the first step in the path to that goal,” Klingsch says.



“Our competition’s guiding principle is “to develop, enhance, encourage interests, skills, and understanding of STEM (science, technology, mathematics, and engineering) and tech- nology careers”.