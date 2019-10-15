HPE takes its learning outside the classroom

Keya Willier

Alison Seigfries

Alison Seigfries

Keya Willier

HPE Reporters

This is Alison and Keya with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week, for the South Peace News report.



The Grade 5 students participated in a Farm Safety Day put on by the High Prairie Agricultural Society. The students had presentations about farm equipment, Hantavirus and Germs, OHV/ATV Safety, Fire Safety, ATCO Powerline Safety, and Animal Handling Safety.



HPE School would like to thank Meghan Payne for all of her organizing. The teachers found the day a great success.



Breakfast for Learning – Students who have not had breakfast are welcome to come to the Breakfast Room between 8:15-8:35 a.m. for something to eat. This program is funded through a grant from the Breakfast for Learning Foundation and school fundraising efforts.



Parents are welcome to come to school on Oct. 31 during lunch break [12:35 p.m.] to help their child dress for the Halloween costume parade in the gym during assembly. Please remember the students are not dressed up until the afternoon.



Oct. 31 is designated a fun food day so parents/students are welcome to bring a favourite treat or candy to hand out to their class. Please check with the classroom teacher to see if there is a food sign up list for your child’s classroom.



HPE has a new lunch program! Meals are approximately $5 each and have been approved by Alberta Health Services as healthy and complicated with school nutrition guidelines. You will see an order form going home every two weeks and you can choose as many or as little as you like. You will need to send snacks and drinks with your child for the day. No refunds will be offered if your child is away for the day. If you have any questions regarding the lunch program please call the school. We are excited to offer this service and appreciate your support.



Tip: Take a picture of your order form before returning it to school and you won’t have to remember what the lunch selection of the day is!



While our monthly lunch program is a way to give parents a break from making lunch and a treat for students, it is also an important part of the fundraising that HPE School Council does throughout the year. We have had many parents ask that pizza lunch be provided more than once per month. Pizza will be supplied by Boondocks. Please note the deadlines for ordering and we thank you for your support. Our first Pizza lunch is Oct. 21, ordering deadline is Oct. 17.



Grade KC had a wonderful time learning from Joyce Hunt. We enjoyed hearing her stories about rocks, leaning some Cree words and painting a special rock for our moms! Thank you, Mrs. Hunt.



Students in Grade 6L have been working to identify different types of angles in Math class. In addition, students are becoming experts at measuring and iresting angles using their protractors.



In Grade 2CL, students are working on journal writing. They meet with our parents before they write to discuss and plan their writing. Students love sharing their ideas.



In Math, Grade 4S is learning how to use base ten blocks and place value to subtract 3-4 digit numbers. 4S is into their second week with the global read aloud book The Front Desk. In PE students are learning to kick, pass and control a soccer ball.



If you are in the school check out our thankful tree by the office. All the students in the school are filling out a leaf to show what they are thankful for.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!