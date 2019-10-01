HPE students putting the “I” in kind

Liam Lamason

Liam Lamason

HPE Reporter

This is Liam with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week, for the South Peace News report.



Grade 5P students are quite amazing and hard-working researchers! They are learning so much about their beautiful plants.



Grade 3J students built perches for our Harry’s. Stop in and see the variety of engineering designs they created. The Harry’s are safe and secure in their new homes.



Grade 4S went on their Terry Fox walk with Grade 4D. We collected lots of toonies for Terry. In Math, they are representing numbers in a variety of ways. During P.E. they will continue to play cooperative games by creating relay races. In Science, students are exploring the 3Rs and creating a plan for reusing and reducing some non-biodegradable items.



The KC class had a wonderful time looking for Pete the Cat’s shoes around the school. On their first day! They are now looking forward to learning about fall and all the changes we see happening outside.



The Grade 6 students went to the Jackpines Sept. 19 to continue learning about the trees and forests around us.



Grade 5C had a great time during Tammy Art last week. Teacher, Brenda Coulombe showed our wonderful artist, Tammy Napier, a picture she wanted the students to paint. Napier used her wonderful talent to teach the students and Coulombe how to recreate the beautiful picture. It fits in wonderfully to the class’s weather unit in Science.



Last week in Grade 3T, students were continuing to explore different types of patterns in Math. In L.A., they are exploring how to sort words into different categories. In Science, they are becoming more familiar with sounds and how they are created.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!