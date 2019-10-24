HPE students cast their votes in election

Karina Senkoe

Katelyn Munoz-Salas

HPE Reporters

This is Karina and Katelyn with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week, for the South Peace News report.



In Grade 3J, students are working on Place Value in Math. Students have learned a great card game to demonstrate their skills.



In Grade 4S, the students are swimming this week. Each student will find out what Red Cross level they will be working at this year. In Math, students are estimating while adding and subtracting. In Science, they will classify, label and explain what wastes are considered hazardous and why.



In Grade 2CL, students are learning about ordinal numbers so they can use first, second, third and so on. They are also working on being awesome writers using “juicy details”.



Students in Grade 6L are going to cast a student vote for the 2019 federal election this week. It will be interesting to compare the results with what happens on Oct. 21 in the federal elections!



Grade KC is having a great time in their outdoor classroom. They have been learning to dress in layers to stay warm or cool down if they get too hot. They are also exploring pinecones, collecting them, counting them and learning what is inside … seeds!



Our Grade 6 students have been learning about government. They have been participating in a program called Student Vote, which is a non-partisan organization that teaches our youth about government. This week our students, along with a million students across Canada, will be voting in the federal election. This is a Canada-wide vote that this organization has created to mirror what happens in an election in order to have our youth understand the process. It will certainly be interesting to compare the results of the Student Vote poll to that of the actual election results.



The Grade 5 students have been asked to participate in the, No Stone Left Alone, project. It means that many of the students will be going to place poppies on the graves of Canadian Veterans. We are very happy to be included in this project.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!