HPE says goodbye to vice-principal Smith

Principal Kim Corless, left, and vice-principal Spencer Smith, were steadfast in their support of HPE staff this year, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HPE Staff

This is our last High Prairie Elementary School news report of the year, for South Peace News.



We would like to start this report with a “thank you” to our administrative team, Kim Corless and Spencer Smith! It was a very odd, challenging year. A year like no other in our school’s history!



Corless and Smith were steadfast in their support and leadership of the staff at HPE. They helped with tech, ideas, parents and students. They listened while the staff worried and worked their way through the adventure that became online education for the last three months. We were very lucky to have them help us through to the end of this 2019-20 school year! Thanks, Kim and Spencer!



Well, it’s the end of our school year and we need to say goodbye to a few people. Hilary Zahacy will be back teaching in Joussard this year and Jesse Turcotte, will be teaching Grade 5 at Driftpile First Nations. We also had to say goodbye to many of our wonderful EAs: Samantha Smith, Sharlie Zabolot- niuk, Darcie Benoit, Leah Willcott. We are hoping to see them back with us this year helping out with our students.



Vice-principal, Spen- cer Smith has been promoted to principal at Joussard school. We will miss him and all of his fun antics at HPE.



We would like to welcome Lyndsay Fleming, our new vice-principal at HPE. She comes to us from E.W. Pratt High School. We are looking forward to meeting and adding Lyndsay to our wonderful team next year!



On the June 9 Google meet, KC students were able to watch a video from the Grade 1 teachers for next year. Thanks, Grade 1 teachers, Roberta Barrons and Melissa Isaac, for sending us the video. Students are getting excited for Grade 1.



KC’s last Google meet was also year-end celebration. They watched a slideshow of their school year and got to see all of the people who helped in their classroom this year: Amanda Tomkins, Samantha Smith, and Sharlie Zabolotniuk, and our classmates!



Remember KC’s Memory Books are available for pick-up at the school. Please phone first. Have a wonderful summer, I am looking forward to seeing everyone when school resumes.



The Grade 5s had their final Google Meet last Tuesday. Teachers Charlene Porisky and Brenda Coulombe gave out their year-end awards and their Grade 5 Challenge Awards. The winners of the Challenge Awards were Ryder Peters, Hadley Grey, Katelyn Cox and Jarett Hicks. These students earned the most points by winning daily Math and L.A. Challenges.



5C year-end awards went to Gage MaNabb and Ethan Barton. Gage won his award for his wonderful work ethic. He came in September as a hard worker, who asked many questions, had wonderful opinions and always worked to the best of his ability. This never changed through the year including switching to online learning. Gage set up a calendar for each week and spaced out his work, always completing it and always attending his Google meets.



Ethan was given an award for the most improved throughout the year. He slowed down his work and discovered that being the first done is not always the best. He put more effort into self checking his work and becoming less frustrated when he didn’t get a new concept fast. He has learned to listen before he questions and to make sure that he has the instructions right. Nice work, Ethan!



Grade 4S participated in a meet last week to celebrate their school year together, celebrate student birthdays whom we did not get to recognize in class, and have a game of ‘Around the World’ to practice their basic multiplication and division facts.



Students will also take the opportunity to share what they enjoyed about on-line learning and share things they would change about their on-line learning experience.



With social distancing in place, the teachers at HPE are asking all parents to please pre-label your child’s school supplies. This will help limit the movement around the classroom on the first day. Please label everything such as binders, scribblers, duo tangs, pencil cases, shoes, etc.



A great example of organizing your child’s supplies before the first day might look like: have the pencil crayons and markers already out of the box and placed into one pencil case and all the pens, pencils, erasers, pencil sharpeners, scissors, highlighter unwrapped and placed into the second pencil case. Doing this bit of labeling and organizing beforehand, will help your child with some of the social distancing on the first day of school. Thanks for helping keep your child safe.



Last day of online classes was June 19. If you have borrowed a technology device please return it to us before June 26. This is also the time to be returning any library books that your children have out as well. Please phone HPE at [780] 523-4531 upon your arrival to return technology and library books. Thank you.



Check in with us at the end of August to see what will be happening at HPE!