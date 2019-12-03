HPE preparing for Christmas concerts

Rebekah Strebchuk

Sara Hopps

Sara Hopps

Rebekah Strebchuk

HPE Reporters

This is Sara and Rebekah with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week, for the South Peace News report.



Grade 4S is using their understanding of multiplication to divide using repeated subtraction and to relate multiplication to division. In science, 4S will use a procedure created by their peers to build a device that uses simple machines.



The kindergarten, Grade 1 and Grade 2 students enjoyed the wildlife discovery presentation. Students learned lots about the habitat in our area.



Grade 5P students have been working hard on their majestic Canadian Rockies art project! They are also excited the school skating season has started.



There were lots of parents and guardians in the hallways of HPE last week for Student Led Conferences. There were lots of conversations going on and a lot of the students were sharing their work with their parents.



The Grade 6s held a silent auction to raise money for their up and coming Grade 6 trip to Edmonton. There were also Subway sandwiches for people to munch on if they hadn’t had supper yet.



It’s hard to believe it is December and Christmas concert practice is well underway. Fine Arts teacher Tannisha Mackenzie has been very busy with costumes and music. It is going to be great again this year!



Mackenzie is even taking the Grade 4, 5 and 6 students to Pleasantview Lodge to give them a preview of the fun that the students are learning.



A big shout out to the HPE Peer Group for holding the Kid Sense book sale this week. They set it up, ran it, helped students pick out books and will clean up after it is over. Students earned coupons for getting caught practicing the 7 Healthy Habits. Each coupon was traded in for three books of the student’s choice. Thanks to all the people who donated to the sale.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!