HPE Peer Group looking for used books

Sara Hopps

Sara Hopps

HPE Reporter

This is Sara with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week, for the South Peace News report.



We would like to thank Steve from Freson Bros. for donating two plants to our student support room. Plants are wonderful and calming. Thank you, Steve.



Parents, remember that report cards are available to you online Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m.



Don’t forget to come to Student-Led Conferences on Nov. 26-27.



The Grade 5 students will be holding our HPE month-end assembly on Nov. 27 at 1:20 p.m. All family members of HPE are welcome to attend.



The HPE Peer Group will be holding their Kid Sense book sale the first week of December. If you have any new or gently-used books and you would like to donate, please drop them off at the office.



The teachers, staff and students would like to thank the HPE parent council for buying each classroom a case of Lysol wipes to keep the germs at bay, a case of Kleenex to keep the germs contained, and Ziplocks to protect our library books. Thanks again for your continued support!



Grade 6L is learning how to critically read and take information away from newspaper articles. The students in Grade 6M learned how to write a newspaper article. They took humorous events from class read novel and turned these into very enjoyable articles to read. They tickled the funny bone!



Grade 1B is finishing their unit on colours in Science, they are now working on addition in Math, they are looking forward to skating this week and next week.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!