HPE Peer Group lives again!

High Prairie Elementary School has set up several reading areas around the school to promote reading. The areas were set up by the Literacy Team. Left-right are Zachery Sumption, and Danica Doucette from Grade 4S.

This week, Thursday, Sept. 19, is our open house. Come in and meet your child’s teacher. The teachers will be in their rooms from 5-7 p.m. Visit where your child spends seven hours of their day. See some of their work. We hope to see you there!



Smile big! Photo days are coming! On Sept. 25-26 all the students will be getting their pictures taken.



HPE has started a Free Little Library. In our main entryway you will find a bookshelf. If you see a book on this shelf that you would like to read, please take it and enjoy. If you have books at home that you are finished with please donate them to the shelf so that others can enjoy them. Books can be dropped off at our office.



Breakfast for Learning and cafeteria lunch program started last week. Order forms have been sent home for lunch selections and will continue to be sent home every two weeks.



Running club started last Monday. They will practice every Monday and Wednesday from 3:15-4:30 p.m. Thanks to teacher, Charlene Porisky for organizing this group.



Club Moo is starting soon! Pre-order deadline is Sept. 20. First block will start Oct. 1 to Feb. 13 and will feature both white and chocolate milk. This is an important fundraiser for our school and we appreciate your support. Please note that no late orders will be accepted. Any parents who would like to help out can put their name on the bottom of the order sheet. Thanks goes to Laura Kemp for organizing again this year.



HPE Peer Group is starting up again, after a few years off. The Peer Group is looking for gently used books for the Kid Sense Book Sale. They will be collecting over the next few months and they can be dropped off at the office.



Starting in September, Adam Brulotte will be offering private music lessons during the day at HPE. This will consist of one lesson per week and parents must sign their child up and pay for these lessons directly with the instructor.



Brulotte is trained on a variety of instruments so if you would like your child to take lessons, please give him a call at [306] 341-3775 for more information.



HPE is committed to bringing unique learning opportunities to our students and we are pleased to offer a free reading service providing digital books through OverDrive. The OverDrive collection is an extension of High Prairie Elementary Library, only it’s online with 24/7 access to eBooks. There’s no app to install or files to download and students can read on PCs, tablets, Chromebooks or eReaders. Explore our collections at http://www.hspd.ca// Go to Parents and Students and click on Library eBooks.



This year is the 39th anniversary of the Terry Fox Run. The challenge is on to see which school can raise the most money for cancer research. We are asking that students bring a toonie to support a real Canadian hero and cancer research.



Terry Fox often said that it was the youth who would carry forth his efforts and work toward a world without cancer.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!