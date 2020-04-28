HPE issues challenge to parents

3 prizes are up for grabs in this easy-to-win contest

Abby Bilyk’s wonderful line drawing for Art class is ablaze with colour!

HPE Staff

High Prairie Elementary School staff wanted to continue to let our community know what we are up to with our students.



HPE has sent out over 35 Chromebooks for student use. So far, this has been a very smooth process. Thank you to all the families for your patience in this process.



If your child is in need of a Chromebook to connect with their teacher and the classroom learning engagements online, please contact your child’s teacher and they will start the tech sign-out process for your child.



Also, HPE is engaging all our families in a challenge. Your child has a chance to win a Chromebook or a Park Theatre Family Pack [2 adults/2 youth]. Here is how you can be entered for the draw: 2020-21 registration forms for your child/children are being mailed to you with a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

Please make any changes/updates on the form, if needed. You must sign and return the registration forms [mail back using the self-addressed stamped envelope provided] Once Step 1 and Step 2 are completed each registration form will be entered in a draw to take place on June 10.

There will be three draws. The prizes are:

Chromebook #1. Chromebook #2. Park Theatre Family Pack (2 adults/2 youth).

Grade 4S has been actively participating in a book talk about their favourite read aloud Wonder. Students are listening to each character’s perspective in the book, reflecting on precepts and deciding why a particular precept would be suitable for each critical character.



Grade 4S students are also looking for opaque, translucent and transparent objects around their homes. Students will identify what each opaque object has in common with the other.



The Grade 5s have been given a challenge every week that they can participate in. The first one was picture and word clues. The students discovered that teacher Charlene Porisky has chickens. The next challenge was a Math challenge. The students had to figure out what the value of special symbols were worth. Last week, the students had a fast daily challenge playing games like Boggle. This week, the students are working on their “Aultimate Bedroom”, using their area and perimeter skill to help them.



In Grade 6M, the students were challenged to a line study in Art. They were tasked with the challenge of deciding what kind of lines would dissect their page. Would it be diagonal lines, lines that radiate from the centre of the page, vertical lines, horizontal lines? The students then had to fill each dissected piece with more lines of differing thickness and patterns. Lastly, they had to decide how they wanted to colour their lines to make the patterns stand out. Abby Bilyk’s art piece is a beautiful example of following the guidelines set out in this project!



Students in Grade 6L created a Google Slide Presentation. They acted as a CEO, for a company of their choice. The students had to identify how much money their company was losing each day being shut down due to COVID-19. In addition, students had to create a plan to keep customers interested in their company during this time, such as social media contests. Lastly, students had to outline a plan for opening their business to increase profits over time by a certain percentage. This was a great project for the students to start thinking about real world issues.



Grade KC students have been busy continuing their learning from home. They have been drawing wonderful pictures with lots of details for their journals and are working hard on their counting and building patterns. During their Google meet they enjoyed a scavenger hunt and sharing time.



Grade 1B is settling into their new style of learning-at-home. The students are sending e-mails, pictures, videos and turning in assignments. They have continued growing their sight word vocabulary and practicing their phonetic skills to help them with their reading.



The Grade 1B students enjoyed listening and watching the book The Most Magnificent Thing, then they built their own Magnificent Things and shared them with classmates during their Google Meet.



Grade 1b students have been practicing their addition and subtraction to 20 as well as their skip counting. Some students have borrowed Chrome books from the school to help them connect online. Librarian Shelley Griffiths can lend out library books if you call to make arrangements.



Last Friday, Grade 1B scientists were scientists and made a potion during our Google Meet!



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!