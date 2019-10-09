HPE Grade 5s meets jolly old England students

Kaitlyn Senkoe

Zaida Quevillon

Zaida Quevillon

Kaitlyn Senkoe

HPE Reporters

This is Kaitlyn and Zaida with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week, for the South Peace News report.



Teacher Charlene Porisky organized the HPE Running Club again this year. On Sept. 26, they participated in a race in Wanham. The following students succeeded in placing:

Grade 4 placings: Zack Sumption placed second; Ellis Sumption placed fifth; and Logan Gunderson placed 24th.

Grade 6 placings: Ethan Warren-Currier placed 14th!

The Grade 5 classes had a great time this year during their Farm Safety Day on Oct. 4. Thanks to all the organizers! The students learned about the machinery, how to stay safe, Hantavirus, fire safety and much more.



The students in Grade 5C are very excited about meeting their friends in England. Belvidere school, in England, is having their open house on Oct. 7 and they have invited Grade 5C to join them. The students will play a geography game and ask each other questions. The 5C students will let you know how it went in the next HPE news report.



Students in Grade 6L are getting ready to discuss how our federal election works and what the different party platforms are and from there make an informed decision.



Grade 3J students are developing their kindness skills. I wonder which classes will be their first choices for acts of kindness.



In Math, Grade 4S students are developing a variety of strategies to find the sum/difference in an addition/subtraction operation. In Science, 4S is evaluating a number wrappers and contains in, Waste and our World: students will analyze the advantages and disadvantages of each kind of packaging from both a consumer and an environmental perspective.



Author Marty Chan was at HPE Sept. 30. He had the students fully engaged with his storytelling abilities. Grade 5C is reading his book, Frozen Brains, right now and the students hate it when teacher, Brenda Coulombe stops reading.



Our Safety Patrol is out each morning and after school helping the students cross safely. Please watch out for them if you are driving by!



Many students and staff helped celebrate, Orange T-Shirt Day on Sept. 30. Orange shirts were everywhere.



Cor came into the school and gave a lesson about the residential schools and Vanna created a board with the help of the students from Grade 5C about Every Child Matters. Great school and community spirit, HPE!



The Grade 5 students are headed to their first Land-Based Learning Oct. 9. They are all very excited, as are their teachers!