HPE Grade 5s join ‘Energize Oil’ Challenge

Liam Lamason

Liam Lamason

HPE Reporter

This is Liam with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week, for the South Peace News report.



In Grade 3J, stop in and check out “The Fridge” bulletin board where students post work they are proud of.



In Social Studies, Grade 4S is exploring the contributions [positive changes] made by various groups of peoples, their stories and their histories in Alberta through Short Stories. In Math, students are identifying, representing and comparing fractions through real life examples.



Grade 5P students have joined the Edmonton Oilers “Energize Oil” challenge! They have been working hard to stay active for at least 60 minutes every day! Way to go, 5P.



In Language Arts, students in Grade 6M have been learning about the literary device personification. They have been having fun giving human characteristics to inanimate objects. They have created inedible poems that evoke strong imagery using this technique.



Students in Grade 6L are learning about the many different moons in our solar system.



Grade 5C students created comic books to show indoor and outdoor electrical safety. They then went and spent time with their Grade 2CL Reading Buddies and read them their comics. They had a discussion about electrical safety where the Grade 2 buddies learned lots of valuable information. Important things like: Don’t fly a kite near a power pole; don’t play near an electrical box; don’t stick anything into a power plug except a plug; don’t use an electrical appliance near water. The Grade 2 students were wonderful listeners and could then share back the information that they learned.



The Grade 5 students are really looking forward to having Sam Snow come in and talk about her sled dogs.



On Feb. 25, Sam is coming to HPE and on Feb. 26 the Grades 5s are travelling to her house to meet her dogs and see first-hand how sled dog and sleds work together!



Vice principal, Spencer Smith and teacher, Brenda Coulombe will be taking the Grade 5-6 students from the HPE Archery Club to Slave Lake to participate in a tournament on Feb. 27. The students and teachers alike are very excited about going to their first-ever tournament.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!