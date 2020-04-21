HPE Grade 5s creating a comic strip

HPE Staff

High Prairie Elementary School Grade 5 students take part in their weekly Google Meet, staying connected with each other and their teachers, Charlene Porisky and Brenda Coulombe.

High Prairie Elementary School wanted to continue to let our community know what we are up to.



Through FlipGrid, the Grade 5 students have been uploading French videos about their pets. It’s so awesome to learn about them!



In KR, students have a Google meet each Monday to have a time to come together and share. In their last Google meet, Silas had his goat, Bubs, to share. Bubs was in his lap in front of the computer screen with Silas as he explained how he helps to take care of Bubs each day. He feeds Bubs, makes sure Bubs has water, and talks to Bubs to make sure he is happy. This was such a fun show and share.



Last week, the Grade 5 students were practicing their perimeter and area Math. They are starting a fun new project this week, they will be creating, The Ultimate Bedroom. Students will use their creative ideas to design and figure out the perimeter and area of their bedroom and things in it.



The Grade 5s will also be creating a comic strip about Huskies, mushers and the Iditarod, in their L.A. class.



Every Tuesday both Grade 5 teachers, Brenda Coulombe and Charlene Porisky, have been having an all Grade 5 Google Meet. The teachers feel that it’s important for the students to stay connected. They also use a few minutes of that time to instruct the students about the ins and outs of e-mail, Google Classroom, Google Meet, etc.



The students in 3J have been busy creating scavenger hunts for each other to do at home. Janell even made one where we have to find something from every letter of the alphabet! Boy, did she challenge the students!



Grade KC has been busy working on their Google classroom assignments. Thank you to all the families for helping to support their children and continue their education on-line!



We have been working on IXL Math activities, sharing pictures and continuing to learn our letters and sounds. We have found some amazing stories read by an astronaut in space! Right now, students are reading If I were An Astronaut. Check it out at Story Time from Space!



In Grade 4S, Language Arts students will view a short film. Students will use this film to write a narrative story. Students will use tools and resources to edit their story and develop detail. Students will search for and experiment with good and poor reflectors found at home. Students will identify what good reflectors have in common and what poor reflectors have in common.



In Grade 2CL, students and their families are displaying how wonderfully adaptive they are. Students are working hard on their Google Classroom assignments online, or working on paper and submitting the lessons via photograph by e-mail, or simply completing paperwork and returning it to the school.



Teacher Natalie Cole-Lamothe would like to thank her students and their families for the hard work keeping up with learning engagements. We truly believe together we are better!



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!