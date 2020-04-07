HPE continues to deliver education

HPE students in Grade 2R were challenged to create something fun or useful using a cereal box. Above, Sarah Cox created an aquarium!

HPE Staff

High Prairie Elementary School staff wanted to continue to let our community know what we are up to.



In Grade 4S, students are doing Science research. They are discovering objects that emit light and identifying which objects use other sources of light to glow. In Math, students are using Google Slides to represent fractions using fraction bars and ordering those fractions from smallest to largest. Students are practicing their basic multiplication and division facts daily along with one open-ended question a day. Students are getting creative and participating in a variety of PE activities from home, like ‘Hot Lava’, ‘Captain, Yes Captain’ and even Yoga. Students are offered a variety of digital e-books so they can reflect on the events and ideas in the story before, during and after reading.



Jessie Johnson, our Wellness Worker, has made a wellness instagram, it’s hpe.wellness and there will be daily wellness activities posted. You are welcome to follow her on this instagram.



Teacher Chris Langlois, is Google Meeting with his students and using this teaching tool to help his students continue to learn.



Grade 5 teachers Brenda Coulombe and Charlene Porisky have been working together to create one big Grade 5 class. They are creating Google Slides, Viral Field Trips, guess readers and much more for the students to work with. The two teachers are learning more technology each day and they are really happy to have many of their student’s parents helping their children get organized on Google Classroom.



The Grade 5 teachers also spent a day in the school creating paper and pencil lessons ready for the students who don’t have the Internet. These lessons will match closely to the online lessons.



Grade 2R students were challenged to create something fun or useful using a cereal box. Sarah Cox created an aquarium. She even got her little brother Brodie involved. He created a robot!



All the HPE teachers have spent time e-mailing and phoning their students. The teachers are also getting lots of help from the classroom EAs. The EAs are helping organize the paper and pencil lessons and will be working online or on the phone with the students they were helping in the classrooms.



For students wanting their learning engagements in a hard copy format, we developed a procedure [as instructed by health authorities] that will ensure our staff and community stay healthy. The basis of this procedure is to ensure all hard copies handed to parents and handed back to teachers are quarantined for five days.



Here are the following steps to follow:

Parents/guardians must contact their teacher to request a hard copy package no later than Wednesday each week. Your child’s package will be ready for pick-up on Tuesday and Wednesday of the following week between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Parents must phone HPE to inform us when you will arrive to pick up your child’s work. All parents will wait by the gym door on the north side of the school for a staff member to hand over the work package. As the weeks progress, you can also hand work packages back to be marked [these will be quarantined for five days before the teacher can mark them]. Please ensure you contact the school before you arrive at the school so we know you are coming, as all doors will remain locked.

Please remember that the school hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During that time your teacher will be able to help your child with any questions about assignments that they may have. In that time teachers will be helping students, talking with parents, creating new lessons, getting materials ready for students not online, and learning new technology plus much more. If they don’t answer you right away be patient, remember there are about 24 students in many classes!



This is a new adventure for all of us. Your partnership is essential in helping continue a quality education for your child.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!