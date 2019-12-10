HPE asking for food bank donations

Madina Sharkawi

HPE Reporter

This is Madina Sharkawi with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week, for the South Peace News report.



HPE Peer Group teacher, Brenda Coulombe would like to thank her group for running a very successful Kid Sense Book Sale. These students set up the sale, helped students find forever books, cleaned up and then closed the sale.



HPE’s Peer Group students from Grade 6 are Gabrielle Chalifoux, Sara Hopps, Madina Sharkawi and Liam Lamason. Grade 5 students include Alison Siegfries, Karina Munoz, Rebekah Streb- chuk, Zaida Quevillon and Katelyn Cox. Thanks for being such a reliable group of students!



Parents, please remember that our Christmas concerts are next week: Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. is the Grade 1-3-5 and Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. is the kindergarten-2-4-6 students. All family members are welcome and expected to stay and enjoy the entire show, complete with finale involving all performers. Please have your child in their classroom by 6:30 p.m. in order to get ready for their performance.



If you are unable to make the evening performances, please feel free to come to the dress rehearsals: Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. for the Grade 1-3-5 and Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. for K-2-4-6. We ask that everyone attending bring a small donation for the High Prairie and District Food Bank to share the happiness of the holidays with others. Donation boxes will be located at the entrance of the gym.



Stay tuned for the Best Seat in the house! Bid or buy tickets on the best seat in the gym for the Christmas concerts.



Dec. 20 is Pajama Day! Let’s have some fun and see which classroom has the most dressed up students! Be comfy and warm, bring your slippers, too!



Our fall book fair was once again a big success! Thank you to all the volunteers who can and worked at our book fair. We appreciate the time you spend volunteering to make sure the book fair runs smoothly. We couldn’t do it without you!



Grade 6L is working on reviewing many skills and concepts for their math test. This includes area/perimeter, angles, fractions/decimals/per cents, ratios, factors, multiples, multiplication, and division. The students are putting in the practice to be successful.



Grade 4S will participate in a virtual tour of the Royal Tyrrell Museum. They will learn about Alberta’s geography and dinosaurs. In Math, students are learning to multiply two to three digits by one digit and problem solve. In PE, they are dancing and participating in yoga routines.



In Grade 2CL, students are having fun learning with their reading buddies from Grade 5C. Their buddies are reading with students and encouraging their reading fluency with lots of practice. Their reading buddies even helped them write their letters to Santa this year.



Grade 2CL and Grade 5C are practicing their Habit #5- Synergize. Together, we are better!



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!