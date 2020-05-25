HP RCMP respond to male with gunshot wound

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP is investigating a shooting incident at Peavine Metis Settlement May 23.

Cpl. Ronald Bumbry, RCMP Media Relations Group, says police responded to a report of a male being injured outside a residence at Peavine at about 6:30 p.m.

“Upon arriving police located an adult male with what was believed to be a gunshot wound to the lower body,” says Bumbry.

“The male was flown via STARS to an Edmonton hospital with a non-life threatening injury.”

RCMP continue to investigate. Police do not believe this was a random incident and are asking the public for any information in relation to the shooting.

If you have information about this incident you are asked to contact High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.