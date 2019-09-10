HP RCMP ready to respond to concerns

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Policing issues and concerns of crime will be on table when the High Prairie RCMP hosts a community forum Sept. 12 in High Prairie.



The consultation session for Town of High Prairie residents will be held in the town council chambers from 7-9 p.m.



S/Sgt Warren Wright and his team will answer questions, listen to concerns and work together with the public to resolve any issues.



“Having worked and lived in High Prairie for the past two years, I am aware of a number of local policing issues,” says Wright, who became commanding officer Sept. 25, 2017.



”Although we have already taken steps to address those known issues, we would like the public to attend our meeting and bring their own concerns to our attention.



“We can work towards solving problems only if we know those problems exist.”



The purpose of a community engagement meeting is to provide residents with a chance to engage with High Prairie RCMP and share their concerns or ideas over community policing issues, crime trends, crime prevention, and feedback on RCMP service delivery.



“We are there to listen and determine how best to respond to individual or collective concerns,” Wright says.



“Some questions or comments may have immediate responses while others may take some time.”



Some situations may require follow-up action that can take days, months or years, depending on the scope of the issue and resources required to address it, Wright says.



Last summer, RCMP K Division Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki directed every Alberta detachment to host community engagement meetings and speak with the people who would have otherwise remained silent and anonymous.



A similar meeting for Big Lakes County is planned for early spring 2020 co-hosted by High Prairie RCMP and Faust RCMP.



Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.