HP RCMP investigate fatal collision at Salt Prairie

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A woman is dead following a collision at Salt Prairie Nov. 8.

High Prairie RCMP report on Nov. 8, at about 1:30 a.m., RCMP were dispatched to a head-on collision involving a car and a semi-truck on Hwy 750 in the area of Salt Prairie.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the car was driving northbound into oncoming traffic before colliding with a semi-truck,” says S/Sgt. Warren Wright.

“Road conditions at the time of this collision were extremely poor due to ice,” he adds.

The female driver, 24, was pronounced dead on scene. A female passenger of the car was transported to hospital.

The RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and assisted with the investigation. RCMP Victim Services were engaged to support the family of the deceased.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. No charges have been laid.

The name of the deceased will not be released.