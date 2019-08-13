HP RCMP consults community

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP invites residents of the Town of High Prairie to share concerns and ideas at a community consultation meeting Sept. 12.



“S/Sgt Warren Wright and his team will be on hand to answer questions, listen to concerns and work together with the public to resolve any issues,” Sgt. George Cameron says in a news release.



He says the meeting will be in the town council chambers from 7-9 p.m.



“The meeting is an opportunity for the detachment to engage with community members and continue to move forward in keeping the Town of High Prairie a safe and enjoyable place to live,” Wright says.



A similar meeting is planned for the residents of Big Lakes County in early spring 2020.



Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.