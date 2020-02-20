HP RCMP arrest Grey on Canada wide warrant

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man’s attempt to flee from the long arm of the law has resulted in his capture.

On Feb. 12, High Prairie RCMP received information regarding the whereabouts of Jericho Boyd Grey, who was wanted on a Canada wide apprehension warrant for statutory release violations along with numerous warrants on other matters in various police jurisdictions.

“High Prairie RCMP located Grey and attempted a traffic stop; however, Grey fled from police to a residence in Whitefish First Nations. A short time later, Grey was located and arrested without incident,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.

As a result of six separate investigations completed by High Prairie RCMP Grey, 24, of Whitefish First Nations, Alta., is charged with the following: assault with a weapon, assault, three counts of flight from police, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, forcible confinement, two counts of obstructing a peace officer, three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, three counts of unsafe storage of firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to order, possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000, and possession of a controlled substance [methamphetamine].

Following a judicial hearing, Grey was remanded into custody for a show cause hearing scheduled for March 9, via CCTV at the High Prairie provincial court.