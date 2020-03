Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Canada Post has reduced its hours at the local post office but set aside special times for Elders and the immune compromised.

Effective immediately, Canada Post is open from 9:30-10:30 a.m. each day Monday to Friday for Elders and the immune compromised. The public is asked to please respect this new Canada Post initiative.

The post office is open from 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the general public.

The post office is closed Saturday and Sunday but mail pickup is still available under normal hours.