HP man facing second-murder charge

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie man is facing a second-degree murder charge after an incident in Slave Lake May 17.



RCMP Major Crimes Unit charged Vernon Wayne Laboucan after the death of Christopher Valiquette, 34, of Swan River First Nation, says Cpl. Ronald Bumbry, media relations officer.



On May 17, at about 5:30 a.m., Slave Lake RCMP responded to a suspicious death of an adult male at a residence in Slave Lake with what were believed to be stab wounds.



The RCMP Major Crimes Unit assumed carriage of the investigation with assistance from the Slave Lake Detachment, RCMP Police Dog Services and the Forensic Identification Section.



An autopsy was scheduled for May 21 at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.



Laboucan appeared in Slave Lake provincial court via CCTV on May 20 to answer to charges. No update was available.



Police are asking anyone who may have information on this homicide to contact the Slave Lake RCMP at [780] 849-3999 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].



Because the matter is before the courts no further information will be released.