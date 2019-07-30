HP Golf Notebook – August is tournament season at the golf course

T.J. Walker,

Clubhouse Supervisor,

High Prairie Golf Club

Hello golfers! Well, the end of July has somehow crept up on us and we are busy gearing up for a tournament packed August out here at the course. There are a few important dates to be aware of as we enter tournament season.



On Saturday, Aug. 10 we have a private event and will be closed during the afternoon for a few hours. We then have a couple of extremely busy weeks starting on Thursday, Aug. 15 with the Frank Carson Memorial Junior Tournament. This tournament is open to golfers age 18 and under. Registration is $40.



Then the next day, Friday, Aug. 16, we will be closed most of the day for a privately-run fundraising tournament for Craig Anderson. We are assisting with taking entries and you can call the clubhouse to enter.



Then that same weekend [Aug. 17-18], we have our 2×4 Cash Scramble. This is a new event for us this year, with Day 1 being 2-Ball Best Ball, and Day 2 consisting of 4-Ball Best Ball. Entry fee is $800 per four-person team and you can register with the Pro-Shop. Camping is available at the course for those coming in from out of town.



The following Thursday, Aug. 22, we will once again be the host course for the Big Lakes County Charity Golf Tournament. We will be closed completely that day.



Aug. 23 will mark the kickoff celebration of the 50th Annual High Prairie Open golf tournament. Since 1969 we have been putting on this fantastic event and this year will be no different. Things will get started Friday with free practice rounds for paid entries from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. we will be getting things started with our opening ceremonies, followed by a 9-hole Par 3 Challenge to get everyone warmed up for the weekend. We will finish off the night with some live entertainment in the Spike Lounge following the Par 3 Challenge.



Play begins Saturday morning, with steak supper to follow. Following supper will be a Championship Flight calcutta auction, as well as a live auction featuring some fantastic donated items. A horse race will then follow later in the evening.



Sunday play will resume with golfers having been flighted after Day 1. We will then have trophy presentations and prizes to finish off the weekend following completion of play.



The entry fee for the High Prairie Open is $125/golfer. The course is in fantastic shape thanks to David Temple and his grounds crew, so we encourage you to come out, play a round and enjoy one of the Peace Country’s best 9-hole courses.



Don’t forget the Golf Club raffle is still ongoing, tickets are $20 each with a grand prize of a $2,500 travel voucher and $500 cash courtesy of Lyn-Mar Travel and second prize of $1,500 cash. Tickets are available at the pro-shop.



For the most up to date information you can visit our website, www.hpgolfclub.weebly.com or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/HPGolfClub.



I hope everyone has enjoyed summer so far and we’ll see you at the course!