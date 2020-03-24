HP Food Bank still serving clients

High Prairie and District Food Bank assist co-ordinator Brenda Sandford sorts food on the shelves. The food bank is now operating under restricted services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Food Bank has reduced services during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“To help prevent the spread of the virus, the food bank has put preventive measures for staff, volunteers and clients effective March 18,” co-ordinator Kim Dumont says in a news release.



“The food bank is not accepting, and will have to decline, any food donations to our food bank.”



However, those in need of food in the difficult time will be accommodated by the food bank that serves the High Prairie area and the Smoky River region.



“The food bank is accepting clients only by appointment,” Dumont says.



Appointments are being scheduled for Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.



Clients are now eligible for a food hamper once a month, Dumont says.



Dates, times and eligibility will be reassessed.



Steps have been taken to protect everyone.



“We are following health and safety procedures,” Dumont says.



Self-isolated clients who are unable to leave their home due to quarantine and are in need of a food hamper may apply over the phone.”



Those in the High Prairie area can phone Doreen Willier at [780] 523-1492.



For those in the Smoky River region, phone the satellite office in Falher at [780] 837-2220.



“For self-isolated clients in the High Prairie area, we are presently working on a way to deliver food hampers to their doorstep,” Dumont says.



“For those out of town, we are working to co-ordinate with supports from your community to pick up and deliver food to you.”



People with any symptoms are required to stay away from the food bank.



“Anyone with fever, a cough, sore throat or has travelled outside Canada in the previous 14 days, or have been in contact with someone who fits any of the descriptions, please stay home and self-isolate,” Dumont says.



“We ask the public to be patient as we adapt to these changes and are still in the planning stages.”