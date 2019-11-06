HP CRC kicks off hamper program

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Donations are now being accepted for Christmas hampers prepared by High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.



The CRC has launched its annual campaign to distribute hampers for the CRC Charity Services.



The Christmas campaign is formerly called Santa’s Little Helpers.



Hampers provide a joyous Christmas for families, seniors and individuals less fortunate.



“We’re preparing to make 40-45 hampers,” chief financial officer Denise Willier says.



Last year, 42 hampers were distributed to 31 families with a total of 79 children and eight single adults.



Numbers were up from 19 hampers in 2017.



Donations to the program can be made at the Angel Trees at Revolution Ford and at the High Prairie Regional Children’s Centre on 51 Avenue beside the Royal Canadian Legion.



People can donate either cash toward a hamper or Adopt-a-Family and create their own hampers for a family in need,” Willier says.



Each food hamper for a Christmas dinner includes a turkey, all the trimmings, potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls, pie, and candy canes.



Cost of a turkey dinner for a family of two children is estimated at $112 and $20 for each additional child.



Without toys, the cost of a hamper is about $72.



Toys for children are also welcome.



“We usually need more toys for children ages 10-17,” Willier says.



Applications for hampers will be accepted until Dec. 1.



Hampers will be packed and toys wrapped on Dec. 18-20 and will be distributed Dec. 21 in the afternoon.



Donations will be accepted until Dec. 18.



Volunteers to prepare and deliver hampers are required during the day.



Whether by a donation of food, items or funds, donors will receive a tax receipt.



Further information on donations is provided in a campaign package at the Children’s Centre.



For more information, phone [780] 523-2715.