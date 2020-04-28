HP awarded 2022 Canadian championships

Local organizers pleased after 2020 event cancelled

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie will have to wait two years to host the Canadian Horseshoe Pitching Championships.



Scheduled for Aug. 19-22 in High Prairie, the 2020 championships were cancelled by Horseshoe Canada Association [HCA] over the current risks and restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic.



High Prairie Horseshoe Club president Ray Prevost says the HCA executive cancelled the 2020 event at a meeting April 21.



But all is not lost.



“They awarded us the 2022 championships,” Prevost says.



“So we don’t have to make another bid.”



Before the pandemic hit in March, he and local organizers were getting excited about the major event.



“We were looking forward to the championships in 2020,” says Prevost, director for Zone 8 with the Alberta Horseshoe Pitchers Association [AHPA].



“But we’re happy we didn’t lose it altogether.”



He says the status for High Prairie to host the 2020 Western Canadian Horseshoe Classic from Aug 14-16 has not yet been decided.



“When we host the Canadian championships in 2022, we’ll still have another tournament the weekend before,” says Prevost.



Organizers predict both events will draw several hundred people to the region.



“We expect 200-300 competitors for each tournament,” Prevost says.



Big prize money has already been collected to attract more competitors to the national championship tournament co-hosted by the AHPA.



Prevost says organizers have raised more than $20,000 in prize money for the national tournament.