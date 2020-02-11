HP Atoms dispose of arch-rivals in Provincial play

High Prairie’s Lucas Anderson takes a shot during the second game of their series Jan. 30 in High Prairie.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Atom A team has taken the first step towards Provincial qualifying after sweeping Slave Lake in a two-game total goal series.



High Prairie defeated Slave Lake 4-3 Jan. 30. Coupled with their 7-4 win at Slave Lake Jan. 22, High Prairie easily won the series 11-7.



High Prairie played Smoky River on Feb. 7-8, also a two-game series in the next round of play.



Slave Lake scored the only goal of the first period when Kale Whitney scored.



In the second period, High Prairie took control again. Ales Cunningham, Lucas Anderson and Riley Chalifoux scored to give them a 3-2 lead with Colby Campbell replying for Slave Lake.



Heading into the third period, the series was little in doubt, with High Prairie leading 10-6. Whitney scored for Slave Lake and Anderson for High Prairie to complete the scoring.



In the opener Jan. 22, Anderson scored three goals and Tao Cloutier two. Cunningham and Ferguson added the other.



Whitney scored twice for Slave Lake while Campbell and Grayson Conrad added the others.