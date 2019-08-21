Hospital welcomes new site manager

Bikramjit Singh Jammu, right, is the new site manager for the High Prairie Health Complex. Beside him is his wife Olga.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Health Complex welcomes a new site manager.



Bikramjit Singh Jammu became the new manager recently, says an Alberta Health Services news release Aug. 14.



“My goal is to ensure we continue providing excellent patient-centred care,” says Jammu, originally from India.



“I’m excited and looking forward to this opportunity.”



He has also worked in healthcare in Russia and Ontario.



During his travels, Jammu built an extensive background in healthcare.



Jammu has a MD (Doctor of Medicine) from North-Western State Medical University in St. Petersburg, Russia, as well as a Masters degree in health administration from the University of Regina.



Prior to moving to High Prairie, Jammu worked as interim site manager at the Cardston Health Centre, and as practice lead with AHS Seniors Strategic Clinical Network, where he established province-wide dementia resources to support health providers and caregivers.



Jammu says he has several tasks at the top of his to-do list to improve service at the local hospital.



He is preparing the site and staff for Connect Care, a shared, province-wide clinical information system that enables health records to move with patients through their health- care journey and will give medical professionals a complete picture of their patients’ health.



Connect Care will start rolling out across the province by the end of the year.



It’s expected to launch in the north zone in fall 2020.



“To do that, it’s important that I continue getting to know our clients and staff, as well as local residents,” Jammu says.



“I really want to understand their concerns and feedback, and answer their questions to the best of my ability and knowledge.”



People in the region are looking forward to meeting Jammu.



“Our team is excited to welcome Bikram to High Prairie and to the High Prairie Health Complex,” says Deb Guerette, an AHS director of clinical operations in the north zone.



“We know that Bikram will be a great addition to our team.



“His particular clinical skills and qualifications are a valuable asset to our community and we want to welcome him and his wife.”



Jammu has lived in Canada since 2006.



He enjoys working out, cycling, hiking, playing tennis and badminton, and spending time with his wife Olga, who is completing her residency in neurology at the University of Alberta.



He succeed Olive Sonico, who retired in December 2018, after serving in the position for four years.