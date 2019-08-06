Horseshoe haven in High Prairie

High Prairie Horseshoe Club president Ray Prevost promotes two upcoming tournaments at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade on July 30. High Prairie hosts the 2020 Canadian Horseshoe Pitching Championships on Aug. 19-21 and the 2019 High Prairie Open on Sept. 14-15.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two major horseshoe tournaments in High Prairie are expected to draw hundreds to the region.



The High Prairie Open is set for Sept. 14-15 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.



“We expect to put on a big tournament,” says Ray Prevost, president of the High Prairie Horseshoe Club.



“We hope to get 100 competitors from all over Alberta and out of province,” he adds.



Players from Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia have said they plan to attend.



Prevost wants to attract more from the local area to attend the event, co-hosted by the Town of High Prairie.



“We definitely want to have local people come out and play,” Prevost says.



Events are open to all ages.



Horseshoe pitchers will compete in the age categories of peewees [ages 7-12], junior (13-19) and adults.



High Prairie hosted the Alberta Open the past two years. About 35 local people competed in a field of 80 in 2018 and 65 in 2017.



Players can register until Sept. 11.



Prevost is also gearing up for High Prairie to host the 2020 Canadian Horseshoe Championships set for Aug. 19-22. He expects more than 100 competitors from all over Canada for the event.



Prevost says he will promote the event at the 2019 national championships Aug. 14-19 in Brampton, Ont..



Organizers for the upcoming tournament welcome support and sponsorships and donation for a silent auction.



“Over the last two years, response has been overwhelming,” Prevost says.



The club is approaching businesses for sponsorship and donations for hosting tournaments.



For more information, or to register, contact Prevost at [780] 523-0369 or email to donerightcabinets@gmail.com.