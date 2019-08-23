Hope Fest raises hopes for cancer victims

Piece of Cake Creations by Chantal from McLennan raised funds for Fight for Hope. Chantal Drouin was busy with her daughters. Left-right, are Parker Lambert, 6, Drouin, Naveya Lambert, 9, and Payton Lambert, 9.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Shaw’s Point Resort was the scene for Hope Fest on Aug. 10-11 that raised funds and support for children with cancer.



Fight for Hope society hosted the event to support Kids With Cancer Society and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northern Alberta.



Scotty’s Burger Shack owner Scotty Cartwright and his wife Robyn founded Fight for Hope in 2018 after their son Jordan, now 10, was diagnosed with cancer in 2016.



“I call him cancer-free,” Cartwright says



Cartwright is the food services contractor at Shaw’s Point Resort in 2019.



Since last year, he designates 50 cents each to the two charities for every sale at both locations.



They have raised $11,000 at Shaw’s Point since May and $36,000 at Scotty’s Burger Shack in Ridgevalley the past two years.



Cartwright uses the boxing image to reflect the experience of those battling cancer.



He has also been in charity boxing matches to raise funds.



“I wanted to prove I was willing to be in the fight of my life like those who have to be with their cancer,” Cartwright says.



Their Christian faith has also strengthened them.



“God is the only thing that any of us can have any hope,” Cartwright says.



“The original fight for hope was on the cross when Jesus sacrificed his life.”



He plans to make the event annual and says the location is perfect place.



“It’s planting the seed.”



Fight for Hope won a national philanthropist award in November 2017 for its support for cancer victims and their families.



Cartwright thanks everyone for their support at Hope Fest.



No fundraising figures were available by Aug. 16.