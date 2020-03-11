Homeowner ‘upset’

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An Edmonton man has learned the hard way to always be sure where you are hunting or pay the price.



Earle G. Baddaloo, 74, of Edmonton, was fined $287 in High Prairie provincial court March 2 after pleading guilty to entering on land without permission and $250 for unlawful possession of wildlife.



Court heard Baddaloo was with a group of hunters who shot and killed a white-tailed deer on land in the High Prairie area without the owner’s permission in November 2019, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.



“The homeowner was upset,” he added.



During sentencing, Judge D.R. Shynkar reminded all hunters where they are when they hunt wildlife.



“You have to be careful whose land you’re on,” he said.



During the incident, Judge Shynkar noted Baddaloo was alone in a vehicle.



“I’m satisfied that fines are appropriate,” Judge Shynkar ruled.



Baddaloo replied he and his friends believed they were in legal territory.