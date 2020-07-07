Holzworth/Cruel win Larry Dahlgren Memorial

Following are the results of the 2020 Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament held on the June 20 weekend. Mark Holzworth and Robert Cruel won the tournament with a catch of 31.25 pounds, which was about half a pound better than the second-place finishers, Jeremy Manning and Dylan Filewich. The winning prize for Holzworth and Cruel was $7,340. With prize money from a few other categories, their total haul for the tournament was $13,220. Manning and Filewich took home a total of $7,678 and the See duo won a total of $5,302.

Captain/Partner Day 1 Day 2 Total