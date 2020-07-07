Holzworth/Cruel win Larry Dahlgren Memorial

Following are the results of the 2020 Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament held on the June 20 weekend. Mark Holzworth and Robert Cruel won the tournament with a catch of 31.25 pounds, which was about half a pound better than the second-place finishers, Jeremy Manning and Dylan Filewich. The winning prize for Holzworth and Cruel was $7,340. With prize money from a few other categories, their total haul for the tournament was $13,220. Manning and Filewich took home a total of $7,678 and the See duo won a total of $5,302.
Captain/Partner Day 1 Day 2 Total
- Mark Holzworth – Robert Cruel 15.45 15.80 31.25
- Jeremy Manning – Dylan Filewich 15.80 14.95 30.75
- Christopher See – Lawreance See 14.70 16.00 30.70
- Joe MacDougall – Duane Hodge 14.55 16.15 30.70
- Dennis Martin – Wes Albert 15.00 15.50 30.50
- Douglas Nicholson – Cyndy Nicholson 15.05 15.10 30.15
- Jeret Young – Jeff Prince 13.80 16.10 29.90
- Eric Filewich – Brian Dobson 15.60 14.10 29.70
- Kevin Schafer – Chris Kindraka 15.00 14.05 29.05
- Jerry Kruger – Grant Marquardt 14.30 14.70 29.00
- Melvin Barr – Trevor Sparks 16.05 12.70 28.75
- Tim White – Greg Fisher 14.05 14.50 28.55
- Greg Kubel – Curt Wright 13.90 14.65 28.55
- Craig Bahrynowski – T.Yashchyshyn 13.45 14.80 28.25
- Grant Talaga – Jake Talaga 14.55 13.65 28.20
- Kevin Karle – Konner Karle 15.90 12.10 28.00
- Ron Fibke – Mark Filewich 12.20 15.55 27.75
- Des Bousfield – Darcy Stobert 12.05 15.65 27.70
- Jeff Lubyk – Jassica Lubyk 13.90 13.15 27.05
- Len Giroux – Christian Giroux 12.70 14.20 26.90
- David Shmyr Sr. – David Shmyr Jr. 13.45 13.05 26.50
- Steven Carpenter – Michael Zinyk 13.15 13.30 26.45
- Tony Filewich – Jeff Filewich 12.95 13.30 26.25
- John Nicholson – Etta Nicholson 13.30 12.80 26.10
- Joshua Courtorielle – Aaron Van Hoek 12.60 13.35 25.95
- Dan Horinek – Craig Hutton 13.85 12.10 25.95
- Kelsey Fraser – Cole Campbell 12.15 13.75 25.90
- Billy Teichroeb – Hudson Williams 13.10 12.70 25.80
- Errol White – Shane White 13.45 12.25 25.70
- Doug Shea – Steve Winstiuk 13.75 11.20 24.95
- George Hahn – Wayne Schlaht 12.65 12.30 24.95
- Don Kapeluck – Amanada Guillet 12.15 12.80 24.95
- Patrick Lange – Adam Marshall 13.45 11.45 24.90
- Kevin Nivins – ToniLee Nivins 13.75 11.05 24.80
- Ken Carpenter – Tracey Crain 13.60 11.15 24.75
- Blair Mombourquette – R.Mombourquette 12.85 11.70 24.55
- Dick Churchill – Tanner Churchill 12.60 11.90 24.50
- Bill Gourlay – Brennan Gourlay 11.85 11.90 23.75
- Joe Tilley – Jesse Culley 14.55 8.90 23.45
- Aaron Cook – Joel MacIntosh 11.55 11.80 23.35
- Rick Wells – Gerald Corriveau 10.75 22.10 22.85
- Jason Schaffrick – Kyle Schaffrick 14.00 6.35 20.35
- Chad Williams – Kaellum Williams 8.65 11.05 19.70
- Derek Hickey – Michael Carlisle 13.10 5.95 19.05
- Zach Bowen – Brenan Grove 11.80 6.50 18.30
- Joe Gardiner – Craig Wilson 8.35 6.45 14.80
- Jesse-Joe Lindstrom – Laine Wasylciw 2.80 10.85 13.65