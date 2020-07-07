Holzworth/Cruel win Larry Dahlgren Memorial

· by · 0

Following are the results of the 2020 Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament held on the June 20 weekend. Mark Holzworth and Robert Cruel won the tournament with a catch of 31.25 pounds, which was about half a pound better than the second-place finishers, Jeremy Manning and Dylan Filewich. The winning prize for Holzworth and Cruel was $7,340. With prize money from a few other categories, their total haul for the tournament was $13,220. Manning and Filewich took home a total of $7,678 and the See duo won a total of $5,302.

Captain/Partner Day 1 Day 2 Total

  1. Mark Holzworth – Robert Cruel 15.45 15.80 31.25
  2. Jeremy Manning – Dylan Filewich 15.80 14.95 30.75
  3. Christopher See – Lawreance See 14.70 16.00 30.70
  4. Joe MacDougall – Duane Hodge 14.55 16.15 30.70
  5. Dennis Martin – Wes Albert 15.00 15.50 30.50
  6. Douglas Nicholson – Cyndy Nicholson 15.05 15.10 30.15
  7. Jeret Young – Jeff Prince 13.80 16.10 29.90
  8. Eric Filewich – Brian Dobson 15.60 14.10 29.70
  9. Kevin Schafer – Chris Kindraka 15.00 14.05 29.05
  10. Jerry Kruger – Grant Marquardt 14.30 14.70 29.00
  11. Melvin Barr – Trevor Sparks 16.05 12.70 28.75
  12. Tim White – Greg Fisher 14.05 14.50 28.55
  13. Greg Kubel – Curt Wright 13.90 14.65 28.55
  14. Craig Bahrynowski – T.Yashchyshyn 13.45 14.80 28.25
  15. Grant Talaga – Jake Talaga 14.55 13.65 28.20
  16. Kevin Karle – Konner Karle 15.90 12.10 28.00
  17. Ron Fibke – Mark Filewich 12.20 15.55 27.75
  18. Des Bousfield – Darcy Stobert 12.05 15.65 27.70
  19. Jeff Lubyk – Jassica Lubyk 13.90 13.15 27.05
  20. Len Giroux – Christian Giroux 12.70 14.20 26.90
  21. David Shmyr Sr. – David Shmyr Jr. 13.45 13.05 26.50
  22. Steven Carpenter – Michael Zinyk 13.15 13.30 26.45
  23. Tony Filewich – Jeff Filewich 12.95 13.30 26.25
  24. John Nicholson – Etta Nicholson 13.30 12.80 26.10
  25. Joshua Courtorielle – Aaron Van Hoek 12.60 13.35 25.95
  26. Dan Horinek – Craig Hutton 13.85 12.10 25.95
  27. Kelsey Fraser – Cole Campbell 12.15 13.75 25.90
  28. Billy Teichroeb – Hudson Williams 13.10 12.70 25.80
  29. Errol White – Shane White 13.45 12.25 25.70
  30. Doug Shea – Steve Winstiuk 13.75 11.20 24.95
  31. George Hahn – Wayne Schlaht 12.65 12.30 24.95
  32. Don Kapeluck – Amanada Guillet 12.15 12.80 24.95
  33. Patrick Lange – Adam Marshall 13.45 11.45 24.90
  34. Kevin Nivins – ToniLee Nivins 13.75 11.05 24.80
  35. Ken Carpenter – Tracey Crain 13.60 11.15 24.75
  36. Blair Mombourquette – R.Mombourquette 12.85 11.70 24.55
  37. Dick Churchill – Tanner Churchill 12.60 11.90 24.50
  38. Bill Gourlay – Brennan Gourlay 11.85 11.90 23.75
  39. Joe Tilley – Jesse Culley 14.55 8.90 23.45
  40. Aaron Cook – Joel MacIntosh 11.55 11.80 23.35
  41. Rick Wells – Gerald Corriveau 10.75 22.10 22.85
  42. Jason Schaffrick – Kyle Schaffrick 14.00 6.35 20.35
  43. Chad Williams – Kaellum Williams 8.65 11.05 19.70
  44. Derek Hickey – Michael Carlisle 13.10 5.95 19.05
  45. Zach Bowen – Brenan Grove 11.80 6.50 18.30
  46. Joe Gardiner – Craig Wilson 8.35 6.45 14.80
  47. Jesse-Joe Lindstrom – Laine Wasylciw 2.80 10.85 13.65

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment