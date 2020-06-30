Holzworth/Cruel win Dahlgren Memorial

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

The team of Mark Holzworth and Robert Cruel from Lethbridge won the 2020 Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament on the June 20 weekend.



Their two-day, total weight [eight walleye] was 31.25 pounds, which was about half a pound better than the second-place finishers, Jeremy Manning and Dylan Filewich.



Rounding out the top three was the duo Lawrence and Christopher See. Their two-day total weight was 30.70 pounds, just three-hundredths less than the second-place team.



The winning prize for Holzworth and Cruel was $7,340.



With prize money from a few other categories, their total haul for the tournament was $13,220. Manning and Filewich took home a total of $7,678 and the See duo won a total of $5,302.



Fourth to 10th spots were as follows: Joe McDougall and Duane Hodge, Dennis Martin and Wes Albert, Douglas Nicholson and Cyndy Nicholson, Jeret Young and Jeff Prince, Eric Filewich and Brian Dobson, Kevin Schafer and Chris Kindraka.