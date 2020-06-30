Holy Family recognizes long service

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Holy Family Catholic Regional Division [HFCRD] has recognized its 2019-20 long-service award recipients.



As a small token of appreciation, staff members who complete 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years of service are recognized for their hard work and dedication, says a news release dated June 23.



“Usually, award presentations are done at year-end award ceremonies in front of all students and staff in each school,” board chair Kelly Whalen says.



However, that was not possible since schools were closed since March 16 during the coronavirus pandemic.



“This year, we celebrated our dedicated staff by a video from each trustee to their local school,” Whalen says.



“The board is very grateful for our dedicated employees who all contribute positively to their school community.”



Videos of the board congratulating each recipient in posted on each individual school Facebook page.



Following is a list of recipients at each of Holy Family’s schools:

Good Shepherd School in Peace River

Mary-Anne Rotenburger – 30 years

Paul Martel – 30 years

Eliana Viola – 20 years

Leanne Rein – 15 years

Nathalie Nichols – five years

Glenmary School in Peace River

Patrick Connellan – 30 years

Monique Randall – 25 years

Scott Randall – 20 years

Jordan Loughlin – 15 years

Adriana Creelman – 15 years

Brandi Parker – 10 years

Frederick Castelino – 10 years

Kellie Coen – 10 years

Nicole Adams – five years

Holy Family School in Grimshaw

Victoria Cornick -15 years

Lilliana Paiva – 10 years

Carson Ewing – five years

Mya MacLeod – five years

École Providence School in McLennan

Judith Mawoko – five years

Amanda Moyles – five years

Sheena Valiquette – five years

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie

Frances Caudron – 30 years

Rachel Marzotko – 30 years

Mary Briand – 25 years

Eileen Billard – 20 years

Stephanie Dubé – 15 years

Joanne Lasher – 15 years

Collin Rattray – 10 years

Leanne Cox -10 years

Arnel Tabula – 10 years

Jusstine Brame – five years

Anita Olanski – five years

Amanda Masson – five years

Nancy Lewis – five years

Brandi Matula – five years

St. Stephen’s School in Valleyview

Debbie Ilg – 20 years

Dale Bonertz – 15 years

Emily Reynolds – 10 years

Reta Marshall – 10 years

Cynthia Klassen – 10 years

Charlen Mangio – five years

Teresa Campbell – five years